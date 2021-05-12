State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FAST stock opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.