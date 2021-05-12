State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 10,300 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,616 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,231,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,848,603,000 after buying an additional 143,293 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $370,724,000 after buying an additional 201,892 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $193,739,000 after buying an additional 108,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $182,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,297,000 after purchasing an additional 489,671 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD opened at $157.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 154.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

In other news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,446,479.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

