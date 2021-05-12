State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,709 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 185,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,793,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Markel Corp raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 357,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,918,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 88,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $52.82.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

