State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500,000 Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MicroVision by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 205,767 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at $2,188,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in MicroVision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $975,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MicroVision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MicroVision by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 71,749 shares in the last quarter. 8.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MVIS opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. MicroVision, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.36 and a beta of 3.61.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

