State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 148,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKX opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.18.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $213,029.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 527,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,279,977. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

