State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.57 Million Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Neogen worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $3,533,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEOG opened at $91.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 80.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $97.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.88.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.72 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Papesh sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $597,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,094.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $91,604.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,064.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,380 shares of company stock worth $8,474,555. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

