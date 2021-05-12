State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Anaplan by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,575,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,481,000 after purchasing an additional 193,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Anaplan by 1,912.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,157 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Anaplan by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,175,000 after purchasing an additional 799,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Anaplan by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,129,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,834,000 after purchasing an additional 410,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan stock opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,018,666.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,712,137.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,750.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,678 shares of company stock worth $9,146,379. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.