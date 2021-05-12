State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 536 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Saia worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 1,093.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after purchasing an additional 765,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $62,669,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Saia by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,034,000 after buying an additional 331,841 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Saia by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after buying an additional 159,865 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,039,000 after buying an additional 154,491 shares during the period.

SAIA stock opened at $242.90 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $249.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,807,005.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.71.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

