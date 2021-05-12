State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,821 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Post were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Post by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Post by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in Post by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POST opened at $116.28 on Wednesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3,874.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Post’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.