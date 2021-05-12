State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $3.65 Million Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 113,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of 21Vianet Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,423,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,094,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,285,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,551,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.44. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $206.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.36 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 47.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.77%. Analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VNET shares. Citigroup upped their target price on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

