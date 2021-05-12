Stealth (XST) Trading Down 1.4% This Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $5,522.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00011414 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001117 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001771 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00059036 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,538,351 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

