Stephen P. Clark Sells 1,935 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $101,587.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,045. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WSFS opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WSFS. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

