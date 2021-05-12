Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.52. Sterling Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on STL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE STL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 154,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,573. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Insiders sold 40,426 shares of company stock valued at $997,557 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

