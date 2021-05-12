Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Hold Rating for 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

3D Systems stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.93. 572,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,726,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

