Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Stock Spirits Group from GBX 313 ($4.09) to GBX 324 ($4.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of LON:STCK traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 268 ($3.50). The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,360. The stock has a market capitalization of £536.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90. Stock Spirits Group has a 1 year low of GBX 190.20 ($2.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 306.65 ($4.01). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 278.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 265.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In related news, insider Paul Bal sold 11,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total value of £31,219.40 ($40,788.35). Also, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 13,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total transaction of £35,937.72 ($46,952.86).

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

