Stock Spirits Group PLC Announces Dividend of €0.03 (LON:STCK)

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

STCK traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 268 ($3.50). 1,669,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 278.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 265.47. The firm has a market cap of £536.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44. Stock Spirits Group has a one year low of GBX 190.20 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 306.65 ($4.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07.

Get Stock Spirits Group alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Bal sold 11,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total transaction of £31,219.40 ($40,788.35). Also, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 13,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total value of £35,937.72 ($46,952.86).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 313 ($4.09) to GBX 324 ($4.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Stock Spirits Group

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.