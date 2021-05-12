Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Live Nation Entertainment Call Options (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 11,936 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,117% compared to the average volume of 981 call options.
In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total transaction of $7,550,550.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 955,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,918,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 in the last 90 days. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,156,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,865,000 after purchasing an additional 60,079 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $94,979,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,469,000 after acquiring an additional 560,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,116,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,030,000 after acquiring an additional 25,638 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.
Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
