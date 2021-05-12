Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $1,765,800.00. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STOK. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

