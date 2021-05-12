Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDI)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

NYSE:EDI opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

