Stox (STX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $814.00

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last week, Stox has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar. One Stox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stox has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $814.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stox Profile

STX is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 53,810,365 coins and its circulating supply is 50,415,973 coins. The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stox’s official website is www.stox.com. Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stox using one of the exchanges listed above.

