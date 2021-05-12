StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.10. 538,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,437,598. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $229.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

