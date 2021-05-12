StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 86,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,831 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,928,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 948.9% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.93. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.