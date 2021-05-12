StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 609.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 59,315 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 41,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $75.97. The stock had a trading volume of 77,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,432. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.27.

