StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 117,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 255,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 27,413 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000.

BATS:EFV traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431,395 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.59.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

