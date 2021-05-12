Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,585 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $75.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

