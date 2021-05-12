Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,240.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSMN opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

