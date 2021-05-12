Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter worth $7,087,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth $26,316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth $20,624,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Root in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Root in the fourth quarter valued at $12,213,000.

Get Root alerts:

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $403,975.43. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47. Root, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROOT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Root in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.07.

Root Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.