Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 3,087 Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,555,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after buying an additional 125,550 shares in the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 34,211 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $442.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.73.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.97). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 314.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

