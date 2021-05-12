Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases New Stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.05% of AMMO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

POWW stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23. AMMO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on AMMO in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on AMMO in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

