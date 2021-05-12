Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,880,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,450,000 after acquiring an additional 708,021 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 494,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 363,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 126,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

