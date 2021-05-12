Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €73.50 by Barclays

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) received a €73.50 ($86.47) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €78.72 ($92.61).

ETR SAX opened at €69.50 ($81.76) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €70.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €72.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.10. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €54.20 ($63.76) and a 12 month high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

