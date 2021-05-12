Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.51 million, a PE ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 1.72. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $23.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVLG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

