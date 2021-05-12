Strs Ohio Has $857,000 Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 22.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHRS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 88.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 96,528 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $866,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 901,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 376,895 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRS. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

