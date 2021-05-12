Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELAN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.46.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

