Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 196.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,393,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $7,253,307.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,035 shares of company stock worth $15,997,152. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

SFIX stock opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average is $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.40 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFIX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.36.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

