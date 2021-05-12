Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $61,111,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 238,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,546,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,346,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $3,648,150. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $120.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $146.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.72.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

