Strs Ohio Sells 10,068 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,068 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy acquired 122,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $532,639.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,195.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,460.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.79 million, a PE ratio of -251.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $6.78.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.