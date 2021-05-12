Strs Ohio Sells 3,400 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $792,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $428,359.68. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,450. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE:HVT opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $816.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $48.91.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

