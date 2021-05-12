Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLDT. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 719,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 64,133 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,427,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,213,000 after purchasing an additional 259,986 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLDT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

