Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,665 shares during the quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.75.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

