Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 419,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,904 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $70,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.53.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $191.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.09.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.