Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 33,096 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,096 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $81,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

NYSE:MKC opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

