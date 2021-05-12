Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,606,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,427 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.67% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $76,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,733 shares of company stock worth $20,198,558 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IPG opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $33.71.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

