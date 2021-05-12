Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 13,391 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,391 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.00% of Guidewire Software worth $85,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period.

NYSE GWRE opened at $96.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.29. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $122,181.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $504,584.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.11.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

