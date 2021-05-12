Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 13,562 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,562 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $69,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 996.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $163.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.75. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $167.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

