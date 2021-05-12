Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.27% from the company’s previous close.

SUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of SUM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.91. 16,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,115. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $32.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $78,000.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

