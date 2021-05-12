Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $37.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $44.13.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Kerry Philipovitch bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $14,062,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $5,099,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $1,851,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $13,512,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $686,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

