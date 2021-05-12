SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPWR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get SunPower alerts:

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. SunPower has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $256,668.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,183.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 389,784 shares of company stock valued at $12,808,385. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.