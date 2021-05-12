Superdry (LON:SDRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $481.00

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 481 ($6.28) and last traded at GBX 466.50 ($6.09), with a volume of 699175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.88).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SDRY. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 302.50 ($3.95).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 281.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 246.37. The company has a market capitalization of £382.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54.

About Superdry (LON:SDRY)

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

