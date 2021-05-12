Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) PT Raised to C$1.20 at Cormark

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) had its target price increased by analysts at Cormark from C$0.90 to C$1.20 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price target on Superior Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of SGI traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 108,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,732. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$92.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62. Superior Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.51 and a 52-week high of C$1.53.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$35.74 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

